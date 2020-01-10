Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on moderate demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 8 cents to $210.04/cwt.
- Select went down 13 cents to $206.55.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,677 head sold dressed at $200, with 400 sold live at $124. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,247 head were sold dressed at $197-200 while 4,681 head were sold live at $124-126.25.
The cattle market was “a little higher” today as there are hopes wholesale prices will continue, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. Meanwhile she noted that a strong cash market has feeders in a firm trade at the moment. “The market still looks pretty strong and steadfast in holding those higher prices,” she said.
The February live cattle contracts made its second highest close over the life of the contract today, Stewart-Peterson said. “This may have turned the trend higher, though Stochastics have begun to poke into overbought levels once again.”