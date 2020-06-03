Cattle futures closed the Tuesday session $1.30 to $2.77 lower, with a limit loss in the June contract. Feeder cattle futures were down by triple digits as well with August the weakest, Brugler Marketing reported.
Wholesale beef prices are falling sharply with more declines expected, according to Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.49% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.98%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.01%. Major European bourses traded at 3-month highs on Wednesday, extending previous session’s gains amid hopes of a global economic recovery as countries continue to gradually lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions and after latest PMI data showed the worst of the coronavirus pandemic might be over. Also, the Merkel administration is set to announce later in the day a second stimulus package worth €100 billion to support Europe’s biggest economy. Japan Stock Market gained 311 points. Gains were led by Mazda Motor (8.63%), Mitsui Chemicals (7.28%) and Nippon Sheet Glass (6.41%).
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 65 cents (1.75%), and June gasoline is down 2.06%.