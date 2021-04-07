 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $3.54 to $266.31/cwt.
  • Select was $3.89 higher to $255.19.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,172 head sold live for $120-123.75, and 350 head sold dressed for $195. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 138 head sold dressed for $190-195.

“Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continue the climb, with the AM report showing another $2.55 increase to Choice and a $3.01 increase for Select,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA estimated Tuesday’s cattle slaughter under federal inspection at 120,000 head. Week to date slaughter is 225,000 head, down from 239,000 last week but up from 212,000 last year.”

The technical picture showed some positive signs, although the market is overbought. “Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive. The outside day up is somewhat positive.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

