Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 82 cents to $289.32/cwt.
- Select down 72 cents to $276.86/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,639 head sold live at $164.74 and 9,878 head sold dressed at $264.77-267.32. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 5,941 head sold live at $165.24—166.00 and 2,506 head sold dressed at $261.00-264.93.
The wholesale market has room to rally, since choice beef cutout spiked to $475 during the pandemic and twice topped $340 in 2021, according to Peter McGinn of Walsh Trading.
Higher cash by 1 to 2 dollars is expected again this week and higher futures are supporting that as packers need to acquire animals, according to Total Farm Marketing.