Cattle

February live cattle closed Friday at overhead resistance at $137 level and fail to get through, but the high end of the range close should support the market on today’s open, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

The cattle market has been acting better, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Cash cattle was $129 to $130.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03. European equities traded around the flatline on Monday, after rising for five weeks to record highs as investors react to China’s trade data published during the weekend. China’s exports jumped 27.1% from a year ago in October, compared to market expectations of a 24.5% advance but imports rose 20.6%, well below forecasts of a 25% gain adding to worries over a slowdown in domestic demand. Meanwhile, ECB Lane said in an interview with a Spanish newspaper published on Monday that Eurozone inflation will ease next year. Elsewhere, traders await key US consumer inflation data on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2% to close at 3,499 while the Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.32% to 14,509 on Monday, as investors follow the first Communist Party meeting in more than a year that started today and welcomed China’s strong export data while Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill boosted tourism stocks.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.44%, and December gasoline is up 0.87%.

