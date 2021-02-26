This week's slaughter is on track to set a new high for the year, according to The Cattle Report. The slaughter this past week was 552,000 with the previous week at 608,000 head. Those numbers were well under last year and represent damage to volume from the cold spell. There remains filling demands in the pipeline from the cold spell and a few retailers are not yet replenished in the store meat counters.
We saw some losses yesterday in the cattle market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. There was no significant change week to week.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.44. European stock markets slumped on Friday, tracking a global market rout, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 falling 0.8% to trade around 13,760 and other major indexes dropping between 0.6% and 1%. Tech shares were among the worst performers after the selloff on Wall Street last night as investors continued to worry about rising Treasury yields and inflation rates, which could prompt central banks and governments to tight monetary policy and reduce fiscal stimulus sooner than expected. On the corporate front, earnings from Deutsche Telekom increased on higher revenue, German chemicals giant BASF said it expects 2021 earnings to recover in 2021 while earnings from Spanish Ferrovial missed. The Shanghai Composite fell 75.97 points or 2.12% to 3509.08 on Friday, trading near 4-week lows while gaining 1% for the month after a sell-off in US government bonds amid concerns central banks will unwind accommodative monetary policies that have fed an unprecedented rally in global equities. Locally, fears over policy tightening and high valuations in stock markets lingered even as the PBoC said that it would refrain from sudden shifts in order to provide stability.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.57%, EUR/USD was down 0.48% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.89%, and April gasoline is down 1.05%.