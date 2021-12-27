Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.65 to $264.59/cwt.
- Select up 2.23 to $255.18/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live dressed.
Last week’s Cattle on Feed report showed cattle on feed Dec 1 at 100.0% (on par with the average trade estimate), November placements at 103.6% (103.2) and November marketings at 105.3% (104.4), according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Cattle slaughter projected at 119K, according to Total Farm Marketing.