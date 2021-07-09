The cattle complex traded lower on modest selling pressure Thursday as prices slumped through support levels, opening the door to additional downside momentum, Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle contracts took an additional technical hit closing below the 100-day moving average, and lowest close since June 11, “TFM said this morning.
“Weak beef and cash cattle prices and technical weakness has set August cattle up for further losses ahead, possibly a test of the June low,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures are down this morning, matching southern cash trade, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.38%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.43%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.77%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.80%. European stocks traded in the green, attempting to rebound from big losses in the previous sessions, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down with the Nikkei extending losses for the third consecutive session, falling to near 8-week lows and plunging 2.66% weekly “as market participants retreated on fears that the global spread of the Delta virus variant would stall a worldwide economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 89 cents (1.22%), and August gasoline is up 0.91%.