Cattle futures had a nice day yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They were up almost $3 on the close.
Futures markets are making sure those at risk for prices changes in cattle, are paying attention. Providing an explanation of why live cattle would be $3 lower one day and $3 higher the next is anybody's guess, according to The Cattle Report. These is little disagreement over the fact many smart traders look for all commodity prices to push higher all this year.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.48. Major bourses in Europe traded higher on Wednesday, as investors continue to follow the spread of the coronavirus and political developments in the US. The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve Moderna's covid-19 vaccine today which will be the second vaccine to be used in Europe. Traders also await the results of two runoff elections in Georgia which will determine who will control the US Senate. Projections showed Democrats won the two Senate seats, although one of the elections was still too close to call. The Shanghai Composite added 22.2 points or 0.63% to fresh 36-month highs of 3550.88 on Wednesday following gains of 0.73% in the previous session despite reports that The New York Stock Exchange is considering proceeding in delisting three major Chinese telecommunications firms after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin criticized its shock decision to grant the companies a reprieve yesterday. China Mobile gained 1.52%, China Telecom added 4.63% and China Unicom lifted 3.51% in Hong Kong after initially retreating on the news.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.39% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.58%, and February gasoline is up 0.37%.