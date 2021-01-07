Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 54 cents to $205.81/cwt.
- Select went up 51 cents to $196.59.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,125 head sold dressed at $175-177, with 417 sold live at $112. In Iowa/Minnesota, 221 head were sold live at $109-112, and 3,417 head were sold dressed at $174-180.
Live cattle continue the trend downward while feeder cattle were up slightly mainly due to weakness in feed grains, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Front month live cattle futures were trading higher early in the day, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.