Short-term weakness in the cash market “and sluggish beef prices” have sparked selling in the cattle market, The Hightower Report said.
“The supply outlook remains positive and the market should find good support on setbacks,” The Hightower report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index was on holiday, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.07%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (0.96%), and March gasoline is up 0.56%.