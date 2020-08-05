The market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see a continued strong advance in the cash market into the fall, according to The Hightower Report. Slaughter levels have been manageable over the past 3-4 weeks coming in not far off last year. We remain concerned that slaughter could jump well above a year-ago soon if the industry makes a move to clean-up the backlog of cattle in the country.
Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted, The Hightower Report said. The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.68%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0382% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.97%. European stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 rising 0.6% lifted by stronger than expected corporate updates and hopes for a fresh US stimulus package. Both Allianz SE and DHL reported results above estimates while Commerzbank AG projected a full-year loss. Meanwhile, White House negotiators have vowed to work “around the clock” to reach a spending deal by the end of the week. Among sector, oil, mining and retail shares were among the best performers. The Shanghai Composite Index was little-changed at 3,370 on Wednesday at around 01:30 PM Shanghai time as investors continued to watch the latest development regarding Washington-Beijing ties as well as US COVID-19 relief measures. Reuters reported today that economic adviser Larry Kudlow could not say how the US government would receive a portion of the proceeds from any sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, a day after President Donald Trump called for a cut of the money.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.54%, EUR/USD was up 0.41% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.62 cents (3.88%), and September gasoline is up 3.58%.