Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $6.62 to $243.31/cwt.
- Select was down $3.45 to $221.11.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 240 head sold dressed for $248. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said.
“The sharp drop in beef prices on Friday may have triggered the early weakness, but the market is finding support from the outlook for sharp drop in production into the first quarter,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $247.24, down $2.69.”
On Monday the live cattle market continued its generally positive overall trend. “Live cattle remain in an overall uptrend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash cattle were steady to higher last week (northern up to $4 higher). Strong demand is keeping packers aggressive. Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”