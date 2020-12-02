Packers purchased what cattle they could at $110 but that turned out to be none in Texas and Kansas and only a few in the north, according to The Cattle Report. One group of overweight cattle sold in Iowa at $107 with other small groups bringing $110.
Wholesale beef slipped 28 cents on Tuesday, Allendale said. It has posted lower closes in two of the past three sessions. Many suggest the current 5% over last year premium is overvalued.
Outside markets
Stocks: JanuaryE-mini S&Ps were down 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.60%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.40%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12. Stock futures in Europe pointed to losses at the open, as investors take a breath after strong gains in the previous session, and digest stimulus talks in the US and progress on coronavirus vaccines. The UK became the first country in the world to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, making it available from next week. The Shanghai Composite remained little changed, trading at fresh 34-month highs of 3451.03 on Wednesday, following gains of 1.77% in the previous session as investors continue to ride optimism on better-than-expected manufacturing data and hopes of continued economic recovery. China’s factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed on Tuesday, as the economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.42% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.16%, and January gasoline is down 0.27%.