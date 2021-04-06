Beef prices “continue to advance to the highest level since June,” The Hightower Report said and with expectations for higher cash trade, the market is staying supported. “Consider buying setbacks,” they said.
“The money flow and technical picture is driving this market, but the fundamentals are validating that strength at this time with the combination of potential cash strength and the surge in retail prices,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.70%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.91% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.18%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.30%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.18 (2.18%), and May gasoline is up 1.91%.