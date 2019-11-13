If the current track for cattle prices continues its upward movement, beef producers might find black ink by the end of this month, according to The Cattle Report. Most of the past year has been filled with red ink with some losses reaching $300 per head.
Live cattle futures finished mixed, with Dec and Feb down 10 to 12 cents and Apr gaining $0.22. Feeder cattle futures gained as much as 22 cents (nearby Nov), Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing & Management said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.62%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.56% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 03.4%. European stocks traded lower on Wednesday morning, amid confusing signals over US-China trade negotiations after US President Trump said at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday that a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing was close but gave no new details. President Trump also criticised the EU trade policies before November 14th deadline on whether raise tariffs to European and Japanese carmakers. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region finished in the red on Wednesday, after US President Trump said at the Economic Club of New York that a trade deal with China could happen soon but warned that he was ready to raise tariffs on Chinese imports “very substantially” if it fails.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 23 cents (0.401%), and December gasoline is down 0.20%.