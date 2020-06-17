As box prices continue to decline, packers can be expected to bid lower on prices for cattle. One prediction is almost certain. Processors will not lose money while supporting the cash markets for cattle, according to The Cattle Report.
Cash cattle trading for the week has been minimal, with no sales confirmed on Tuesday, Brugler Marketing reported.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.62%. European stock markets traded higher on Wednesday following a strong session the day before, after trial results for a steroid called dexamethasone released yesterday showed the death rates were cut by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients. The Shanghai Composite index fell by 3 points or 0.1% on Wednesday at 00:15 PM Shanghai time after the IMF said that the global economy is on track for a more significant contraction this year than the institution previously estimated, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 57 cents (1.50%), and June gasoline is down 1.09%.