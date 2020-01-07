April cattle closed sharply higher Monday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since December 16, The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that after the strength in the cash market last week, the cash basis is more in line with normal basis levels help to boos speculative buying,” The Hightower Report said.
Things are looking up for cattle. Cash cattle traded at $124 last week ($2 higher than the previous week). Cash cattle traded at $119 in the first week of December. Dressed sales last week ran between $198 and $199 ($5 higher than last week, $188 first week in December), Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.82% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. Stocks markets across Europe traded in the green today, “recovering from a steep sell-off in the previous two sessions and following gains on Wall Street and Asia overnight, despite fears that rising tensions between the US and Iran could lead to war,” TradingEconomics.com said. “Major stock indexes in Asia closed in the green today, following overnight gains on Wall Street and attempting to recover from sharp losses in the previous sessions,” said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.69% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index jumped by 1.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.90%, and February gasoline is down 1.16%.