Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell $1.25 to $267.14/cwt.
  • Select rose 18 cents to $262.52.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 936 head sold live for $138, and 606 head sold dressed for $222. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 780 head sold live for $140-143, and 89 head sold dressed for $222.

“Cash was higher yesterday, which may continue today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher cash and strength in boxed beef should support futures. Estimate of lower corn planted acreage could lead to higher feed prices eventually. Choice cuts up 1.35 and select up 4.88. Cattle slaughter projected at 117,000."

Traders are also watching the technical picture, which is hinting at some short term downward action.

“The market back below the 18-day moving average suggests the intermediate-term trend could be turning down,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is in a bearish position with the close below the second swing support number.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

