Sri Lanka’s government announced that it will ban cattle slaughter, saying it would help the dairy industry and thereby save money used to purchase imported milk powder, the Associated Press reported.
Texas led prices up to $108 this week. Most other regions have sold the bulk of cattle at $107 live and $167 dressed, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 1.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.94%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.94%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.84%. European equities followed Wall Street's futures and Asia's main stock markets lower on Friday, after US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for Covid-19. Trump also announced plans for immediate quarantine, meaning he will miss three swing state rallies and the next presidential debate needs to be shifted. Meanwhile, rising COVID-19 cases across Europe, coupled with a lack of progress in both Brexit negotiations and US stimulus talks, continued to worry investors. The Nikkei 225 moved 155.22 points or 0.67% lower to 23029.9 on Friday, declining 0.8% for the week. Scheduled trading resumed after an unprecedented one-day outage on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday due to a system glitch.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was down 0.31%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.64%, and November gasoline is up 3.45%.