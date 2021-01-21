 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.29 to $221.20/cwt.
  • Select went up $3.00 to $210.28.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,616 head sold live at $106-109, with 8,749 sold dressed at $171-173. In Iowa/Minnesota, 778 head were sold live at $105-110, and 2,365 head were sold dressed at $169-173.

The Cattle on Feed report comes out tomorrow after the market close, but trade “expects friendly report,” Total Farm Marketing said. They noted there is “renewed daily strength” in the corn market, which is threatening the feeder cattle market.

Cattle hit its highest levels in a week and a half today, The Hightower Report said. The stochastics in the market “should reinforce a move higher if resistance levels are taken out,” they said.

