"Subzero temperatures in the central US this weekend will be a challenge for cattlemen, with wind chills expected in the -20’s," Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The mo…
The national herd is destined to be in decline probably by as many as 1 million beef cows, according to The Cattle Report.
