Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $18.98 to $330.82/cwt.
- Select was $22.10 higher to $320.88.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 937 head sold live for $94-95, and 2,011 head sold dressed for $150. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 150 head sold dressed for $93, and 2,107 head sold dressed for $148-150.
Markets were higher, but it was a choppy day, with markets seeing both sources of resistance and support. “There is some talk that the very steep rally for the beef market could hurt retail demand and this has helped to limit the buying,” the Hightower Report said. “The stiff discount of futures to the cash market is providing underlying support.”
“Cattle contracts traded with wide ranges on Tuesday, but ultimately finished higher,” Brugler Marketing said. “The front months closed with gains of 2 cents to 72 cents. April futures are still anticipating a $10-15 drop in cash cattle prices by Thursday (contract expiration). Feeders traded higher in the deferred front months, while April closed with 77 cent losses.”