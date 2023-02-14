Not all of the cattle moving into the dressed trade in the north are muddy. An unknown
percentage are from barns where cattle are sheltered from weather and those cattle move to market free of mud, according to The Cattle Report. Futures traders are accustomed to look to live prices in the cash market for direction.
The cattle market was higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Not much cash trade to speak of this week,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.42%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.31%. European shares rose slightly to fresh nine-month highs on Tuesday as investors digested a batch of corporate news and economic data while awaiting the highly anticipated inflation numbers from the U.s. that could influence the trajectory of Federal Reserve interest rates. Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro posted a bigger-that-expected fall in fourth-quarter core profit, but said inflationary pressures in 2023 are likely to subiside, though the outlook is “unpredictable.” The Shanghai Composite rose 0.28% to close at 3,293 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.15% to 12,095 in mixed trade on Tuesday, as cautions dominated sentiment ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that could provide fresh clues about the trajectory of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.50%, and March gasoline is down 0.97%.