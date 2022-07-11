Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 25 cents to $268.14/cwt.
- Select was $1.15 higher to $243.00.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 421 head sold dressed for $232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 37 head sold live for $142, and no dressed sales.
“Strong price action was the key to the day as cattle market posted a trading range outside of Friday's range and closed at the top end of the daily range,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This will likely lead to additional buying support on Tuesday. These reversal type moves saw strong money flow, as the futures market could be a value to speculators.”
The technical picture is starting to show some positive momentum. “The market tested good support and a higher close today would be considered a positive technical development,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $268.89, up $1.00 on the day.”