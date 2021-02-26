Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 14 cents to $240.53/cwt.
- Select went up 94 cents to $229.73.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 711 head sold dressed at $182, with 1,776 sold live at $114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 401 head were sold live at $114-115, and 489 head were sold dressed at $178.50-182.
Market forces are “bearish,” The Hightower Report said. They noted long liquidation is a major pressure factor. The market fell to its lowest point since January 22, they said.
“The market’s short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is in a bearish position with the close below the second swing support number.”