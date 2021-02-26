 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 14 cents to $240.53/cwt.
  • Select went up 94 cents to $229.73.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 711 head sold dressed at $182, with 1,776 sold live at $114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 401 head were sold live at $114-115, and 489 head were sold dressed at $178.50-182.

Market forces are “bearish,” The Hightower Report said. They noted long liquidation is a major pressure factor. The market fell to its lowest point since January 22, they said.

“The market’s short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is in a bearish position with the close below the second swing support number.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

This week's slaughter is on track to set a new high for the year, according to The Cattle Report. The slaughter this past week was 552,000 wit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle feeding operations were returning to more normalized operations with steam flaking returning to many operations where gas supplies had …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

April cattle closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as the market is reducing the large premium which April holds to the cash market, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The nearby February cattle contract goes off the board on Friday, and that may keep the market choppy until then,” Total Farm Marketing said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.Choice rose 46 cents to $240.75.Select went down 7…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News