Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and sharply lower on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 81 cents to $210.12/cwt.
- Select fell $2.07 to $203.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,167 head sold live for $120-122 and 7,188 head sold dressed for $193-194. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 2,223 head sold live for $119-124, and 895 head sold dressed for $189-193.
“The market is oversold and vulnerable to a corrective bounce, but traders remain concerned that the slowdown in restaurant and travel business will hold short-term demand lower, while increasing supplies into the second quarter are also seen as bearish forces,” the Hightower Report said. However, packer margins are still positive and export sales news has been positive.”
Cash trade was minimal, and slaughter was running ahead of last week’s pace. “Cash cattle trading so far this week has been minimal as feedlots and packers have wide bid-ask ranges,” Barchart.com said. “…The USDA estimated cattle slaughter for the week at 486,000 head through Thursday. That was 1,000 head more than last week.”