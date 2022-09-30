The market appears to have found a short-term low with the bullish technical action, The Hightower Report said this morning. “With this week's slaughter above last year, and the 18 month low in beef prices, the upside may be limited,” The Report said.
The cattle Futures see a firm cash market on a mostly even basis, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. At the same time, weekly beef export sales were 41% higher on the week and the most since July 2021, he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.16%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.45%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.21% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10%. Stock markets in Europe are trading on the positive side today after reaching their lowest points in months yesterday, but, concerns persist over the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on growth, as well as the energy crisis, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks fell again with Japan’s Nikkei stock closing at its lowest levels in about three months and taking cues from a negative lead on Wall Street, “as persistent concerns about surging inflation, rising interest rates and a highly uncertain global economic outlook weighed on sentiment, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index finished down 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished tumbled 1.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.38%, EUR/USD was down 0.70% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 17 cents (0.21%), and November gasoline dropped by 1.03%.