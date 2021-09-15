A dispute between the biggest beef exporting country, Brazil, and its biggest customer, China, is heating up after the discovery of two mad cow cases.
“It is possible that U.S. beef exports improve until the dispute is resolved,” The Hightower Report said.
“The technical picture still looks weak as prices are still in search of a fall low, but additional price follow-through could be a signal that the fall low could be near,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Talk that the JBS plant which had the fire would be slow to recover helped to drive the market lower on Monday, but news that the plant was back up and running helped to support buying, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.32%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. Stock markets in Europe traded mostly lower as a batch of data raised concerns about a slowdown in economic recovery and mounting inflationary pressure, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets moved downward, as weak China's economic data rekindled worries about a slowdown in the global economic recovery. “Industrial output in China rose at its weakest pace since July 2020 in August, while retail sales growth slowed significantly,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.40%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 88 cents (1.25%), and October gasoline is up 0.98%.