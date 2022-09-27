The five-day break in boxed beef prices “leaves the market a bit oversold,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned with very weak demand from the consumer, and the macroeconomic concerns continue to pressure the market as demand for higher priced beef may be hit by short-term recession forces.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.41%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. The British Sterling rebounded after falling to a record low Monday, Tradingeconomics.com said. There is a “lack of confidence” in Britain’s fiscal strategy. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%. The Bank of Japan governor warned of an “elevated downside risk” to Japan’s economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.26%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.42 (1.88%), and November gasoline is up 2.92%.