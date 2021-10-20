The cattle market did not perform well yesterday; the feeder cattle market in particular, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We started with some gains and finished the day lower,” he said.
Wholesale boxed beef prices were stronger on Tuesday, as Choice was 72 cents stronger and Select was $1.82, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head on Tuesday. That left the week’s kill at 241,000 head, matching last week but down by 1,000 from the same week last year.
Outside markets
Stocks: November E-mini S&Ps were up unchanged this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08. European equity markets traded near the flat line on Wednesday, amid concerns over inflationary pressure and cautiousness about the global economic outlook and as investors digest fresh corporate earnings results. Data showed Germany's producer prices jumped 14.2% in September, the most since October 1974 and well above market expectations; while the UK inflation report pointed to another sharp increase in consumer prices and the highest output price inflation in a decade. The Shanghai Composite drifted 0.17% lower to close at 3,587, while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.33% to 14,452, as investors remained cautious amid policy uncertainties. Concerns over default risk in China's property sector lingered in the markets even after authorities downplayed the situation as limited to corporate mismanagement.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.18%, and November gasoline is down 1.42%.