 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market did not perform well yesterday; the feeder cattle market in particular, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We started with some gains and finished the day lower,” he said.

Wholesale boxed beef prices were stronger on Tuesday, as Choice was 72 cents stronger and Select was $1.82, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head on Tuesday. That left the week’s kill at 241,000 head, matching last week but down by 1,000 from the same week last year.

Outside markets

Stocks: November E-mini S&Ps were up unchanged this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08. European equity markets traded near the flat line on Wednesday, amid concerns over inflationary pressure and cautiousness about the global economic outlook and as investors digest fresh corporate earnings results. Data showed Germany's producer prices jumped 14.2% in September, the most since October 1974 and well above market expectations; while the UK inflation report pointed to another sharp increase in consumer prices and the highest output price inflation in a decade. The Shanghai Composite drifted 0.17% lower to close at 3,587, while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.33% to 14,452, as investors remained cautious amid policy uncertainties. Concerns over default risk in China's property sector lingered in the markets even after authorities downplayed the situation as limited to corporate mismanagement.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.18%, and November gasoline is down 1.42%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures calls are mixed today after prices consolidated on Monday for the second trading day, holding near the top of last week’s tradi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“We view the cattle market may be trying to etch out a bottom, but the fundamentals will still be the key in signaling that the bottom may be …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market trade “started to develop,” Total Farm Marketing said. Deals are coming in steady to $1 higher in some areas, they noted, whil…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand concerns after the strong rally Friday emerged as the market experienced lower than expected beef production last week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News