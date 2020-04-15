Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on good demand and light offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.86 to $230.53/cwt.
- Select was $6.45 higher to $222.22.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales or dressed sales. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 435 head sold dressed for $150.
Cattle ended a little bit firm despite a plant closing in Colorado, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Traders believe that a rally in the beef market could help give packers more incentive to slaughter cattle and clean up any backlog in the country, according to The Hightower Report.