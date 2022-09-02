“Weakness in the beef market has triggered weakness in the cash market over the past few weeks with beef prices down to the lowest level since May 12, the Hightower Report said this morning.
The USDA has estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 498,000 head through Thursday. That is 1,000 below last week’s pace but is up from 474,000 head during the same week last year, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.90%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.81%. Stock Markets in Europe are higher today “with Germany outperforming its regional peers, led by the tech and automotive sector,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are near flat line with Japan falling below as the yen slid to a fresh 24-year low, “prompting speculations that Japanese authorities may intervene in the currency markets,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.28%, EUR/USD was up 0.48% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.55 (1.79%), and October gasoline is up 2.65%.