Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 53 cents to $337.92/cwt.
  • Select was $2.60 lower to $304.97.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,033 head sold live for $125, and 2,594 head sold dressed for $200-202. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,966 head sold live for $125-127.50, and 551 head sold dressed for $198-200.

“US beef export sales for the week ending August 26 came in at 15,555 tonnes, up from 10,444 the previous week and the highest since July 22,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 12,571. Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 821,300 tonnes, up from 679,500 a year ago and the highest on record for this time of year.”

“The selling pressure was throughout the complex,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With the price break on Thursday, live cattle futures are poised for a further correction. In the front end, Dec futures closed below trendline support, opening the downside to challenge the $130 level. The technical selling was driven by the softer retail market and possible seasonal demand concerns.”

