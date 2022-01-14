 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.45 to $284.31/cwt.
  • Select up 1.21 to $273.97/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,103 head sold live at $135 and 910 headsold dressed at $218-220. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 420 head sold live at $138.35-139 and 186 head sold dressed at $218..

The market may see short covering ahead of a long weekend, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Ideas that consumers might buy more beef than they need due to fears of a shortage helped support boxed beef prices , according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

