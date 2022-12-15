Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $4.23 to $254.30/cwt.
- Select was $1.82 higher to $228.51.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,412 head sold live for $155-158, and 12,889 head sold dressed for $245-250. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 8,158 head sold live for $153-159, and 3,636 head sold dressed for $243-249.
“U.S. beef export sales for the week ending December 8 came in at 10,900 tonnes compared with the average of the previous four weeks of 17,400 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for the year have reached 1,014,600 tonnes, down 33.5% versus last year's pace. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $253.10, up $3.03 on the day.”
“Follow through on the weak price action set up yesterday as the front-end charts posted a weak technical signal,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Adding to the pressure, equity markets saw aggressive selling on Thursday and the spill over correlation to the cattle markets helped bring the selling forward for the session.”