Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 6.74 to $271.95/cwt.
- Select up 3.66 to $245.47/cwt
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 445 head sold dressed ast $249.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 86 head sold dressed at $249.00.
Very slow export sales and increased concern that consumer demand will be weak into the next year were seen as negative factors, according to The Hightower Report.
The monthly Cold Storage data showed 521.87m lbs of beef was in the cooler for the November stock. That was 2.3% above October’s stocks, and was up 6.4% from November 2021, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.