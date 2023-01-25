Technical action has improved as the jump in feeder cattle prices this week “has added to the positive tone,” The Hightower Report said. “Beef production for the first quarter is expected to drop 375 mln pounds from the fourth quarter as compared with a decline of 84 mln pounds last year.”
Yesterday marked an “inside trading session,” The Hightower Report said. “Supply is expected to tighten in the weeks ahead and this may provide some underlying support.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.35%. The European index has been struggling for traction “after a recent rally that drove the benchmark to near-record levels as investors grew worried about Britain’s gloomy economic outlook.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index up 0.76% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.35%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.35%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 25 cents (0.30%), and October gasoline is down 0.14%.