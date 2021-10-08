Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 2.03 to $283.27/cwt.
- Select fell 1.70 to $262.74/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 453 head sold live at $122.59 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 36 head sold live at 124.50 and 4678 head sold dressed at $194.37.
Cattle slaughter through Thursday totaled 483,000 head for the week, compared to last week’s pace of 473,000 head and 472k from the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
US beef export sales for the week ending Sept. 30 came in at 15,633 tonnes and the lowest since Sept. 9. Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 896,600 tonnes and the highest on record, according to ADM Investor Services.