Dressed steer weights continue to climb during a period where they are usually seasonally lower, says Hightower. Weights jumped six pounds in one week, and remains well above last year and the five-year average. Traders believe some cattle may be backed up in the feedlots, which could prompt a downturn in cash cattle prices.
Wholesale beef prices were lower Thursday, with the Choice/Select spread tightening to $2.90. Barchart.com says analysts estimate today’s Cattle on Feed report will show a 2.4% increase in the inventory from a year ago.
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.42%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.46%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.0`% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.08%. U.S. stock indexes moved moderately lower Thursday as the S&P 500 fell to a 1-1/2 week low, the Dow Jones dropped to a 2-week low, and the Nasdaq slid to a 1-week low on concern about the spread of the coronavirus beyond China. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.39%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.37 (0.73%), and March gasoline is down 0.02%.