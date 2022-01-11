 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 2.18 to $278.22/cwt.
  • Select up 2.13 to $268.63/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 466 head sold live at $137 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 34 head sold live at $137 and none sold dressed.

USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 113,000 head. That is up 6k from last week but trails 116k from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart. Hedging.

Ideas that virus issues will be resolved soon and that packing house absenteeism will not be a major issue has helped to support prices, according to The Hightower Report.

