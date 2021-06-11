 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Technically, cattle charts are still soft, but the recent price action is improved. “We view prices as challenging resistance, and may have to work hard to push higher through that barrier,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

August cattle closed slightly higher on the session yesterday and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since June 4. Cash live cattle continue to trade with a steady to firm tone, The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.51%. European stock markets are up, tracking a positive sentiment, as investors in Europe bet that major central banks will not scale back monetary stimulus soon despite signs of rising inflation, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks down after data showed China’s broader credit growth continued to slow in May as the central bank seeks to contain rising debt, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.03%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.17%, and July gasoline is down 1.00%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The discount to the cash market is providing underlying support, but traders are also nervous over the potential for increasing supply and dec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is starting to develop this week around $120, but trade is still light, Total Farm Marketing said. That holds a premium to the futu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Trade will likely be steady to slightly higher this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail values may be a concern in this window after th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Total Farm Marketing said it expects bullish momentum to keep prices from falling apart, particularly with higher beef prices offering support…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News