Technically, cattle charts are still soft, but the recent price action is improved. “We view prices as challenging resistance, and may have to work hard to push higher through that barrier,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
August cattle closed slightly higher on the session yesterday and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since June 4. Cash live cattle continue to trade with a steady to firm tone, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.51%. European stock markets are up, tracking a positive sentiment, as investors in Europe bet that major central banks will not scale back monetary stimulus soon despite signs of rising inflation, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks down after data showed China’s broader credit growth continued to slow in May as the central bank seeks to contain rising debt, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.17%, and July gasoline is down 1.00%.