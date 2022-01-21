 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 57 cents to $292.41/cwt.
  • Select up 15 cents to $282.33/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,092 head sold dressed at $218. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 789 head sold live at $138-138.62 and 55 head sold dressed at $218.

USDA reported weekly beef export sales at 12,759 mt with China and Japan the top buyers for the week with 3,900 and 2,100 mt booked each, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Traders are concerned that the slower slaughter pace could cause cattle to back up on feedlots, which could drive production and weights higher into February, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

April’s cattle contract posted its highest close for the month “and with the strong price action, looks to challenge higher price levels,” Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as money continues to make its way into the commodity markets this week, said Matthew Strelow of To…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Beef production normally increases from the first to the second quarters of the year but this year the opposite is expected to happen, accordi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“The cattle market is still trending higher overall, but near-term, prices are challenging support levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The si…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets are seeing optimism on an improving slaughter picture “and good demand” to support the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News