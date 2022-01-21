Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 57 cents to $292.41/cwt.
- Select up 15 cents to $282.33/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,092 head sold dressed at $218. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 789 head sold live at $138-138.62 and 55 head sold dressed at $218.
USDA reported weekly beef export sales at 12,759 mt with China and Japan the top buyers for the week with 3,900 and 2,100 mt booked each, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Traders are concerned that the slower slaughter pace could cause cattle to back up on feedlots, which could drive production and weights higher into February, according to The Hightower Report.