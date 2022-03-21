 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

  Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 34 cents to $258.50.
  • Select was up $1.85 to $252.50.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa-Minnesota USDA reported 136 head sold dressed at $221.15.

Cattle were steady. There was some support and the market is mostly moving sideways right now, although there is some concern about consumer demand due to increasing food prices, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

Inflation of food and energy prices could impact overall beef demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

