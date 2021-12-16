 Skip to main content
Cattle

As holiday-type trade stays in a lower volume, weakness in the beef market and lower cash cattle prices are sparking long liquidation, The Hightower Report said. “This leaves the short-term trend down, but a ‘risk-on’ mode across commodity markets today might be a factor to help support.”

Packer profit margins have gone from “excessive back to strongly profitable,” The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the economy is on track, plus more talk that the new virus strain may not result in restaurant closures and travel restrictions … might help support the market as well.”

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.38% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.53%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.18%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.93%. In Asian markets, Investor sentiment was boosted as the Federal Reserve’s taper announcement “signaled confidence in the economic recovery,” Tradingeconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.71% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.11%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.62%, EUR/USD was up 0.58% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 73 cents (1.07%), and October gasoline is up 0.90%.

