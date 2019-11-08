Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 83 cents to $239.12/cwt.
- Select went up 24 cents to $213.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,426 head sold dressed at $180-181, with 14,377 head sold live at $114-116. In Iowa/Minnesota, 7,551 head were sold live at $111-117, and 2,615 head were sold dressed at $177-185.
The advances of the beef market have helped traders feel more confident that the cash cattle market can continue to rise, The Hightower Report said.
The feeder cattle market has been steady, but started to get weaker, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. A break out either way on the high side or low side will be very significant, she said. “Right now it looks like the breakout is going to be to the downside but I don’t want to get ahead of myself.” She said headlines could change things quickly.