Demand has stayed supportive as cattle carcass weights have dropped 21 pounds in the past three weeks, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The weaker overall tone in the grain market has triggered short covering as funds were caught short the feeder cattle market.
Packer margins are in the black. Traders believe the cash market may be close to a short-term low, according to The Hightower Report. Packer profit margins are already strong.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.98%. European equity markets traded higher for the second straight session on Friday, with Germany’s Dax up about 0.5% following an over 1% gain the day before. The benchmark Stoxx 600 extended gains helped by healthcare and luxury stocks. Investors continue to assess the outlooks for interest rates, inflation and growth while awaiting the US jobs report. Hotter than expected inflation reports across the Eurozone this week sparked bets the ECB will need to raise rates faster than anticipated, and next week the central bank is expected to announce the conclusion of its large-scale asset purchases and confirm plans to raise interest rates in July. UK markets will remain closed for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.70%, and June gasoline is down 0.11%.