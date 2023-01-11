Dressed cattle weight last week was 834 pounds, down two pounds from last week and 13 pounds from this time a year ago, The Hightower Report said.
“Market supply fundamentals remain positive, but yesterday’s technical action is a bit negative and suggests more of a correction could be in order,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought condition of the market and ideas that consumer demand could be shaky over the near term helped to spark some long liquidation selling late yesterday.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.97%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.98% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.92%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.24% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.00%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.44 (1.90%), and February gasoline is up 2.60%.