Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $5.30 to $244.83/cwt.
- Select went up $3.42 to $235.92.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said.
Beef cutout prices are expected to move higher, but profit taking may have limited gains as the market prepares for a 3-day weekend.
Studies are showing the cattle market are in overbought territory for the June live cattle contract, The Hightower Report said. “Some caution is warranted,” they said, but the short-term trend remains positive.