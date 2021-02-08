 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.62 to $236.20/cwt.
  • Select dropped 18 cents to $220.61.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 39 head sold dressed $179. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

April cattle closed higher on the session but well off the highs while March feeder cattle closed down, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle made a new high early in the day but then fell back and even closed a little lower, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

